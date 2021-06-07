Today’s Top Stories: June 7, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Today's Top Stories June 7

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 7, 2021.

Alona Sanford
Age 18
Franklin, TN

1Hit & Run Driver Charged After Crashing Into Franklin Home

At 11:50, Sunday night, officers responded to reports that a car had struck a home in the 300 block of Battle Avenue, and that the driver had fled. Read More

Video screenshot from City of Franklin Facebook Page

2City of Franklin Gives Update on Trader Joe’s Opening

Trader Joe’s is slated to open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin soon. The City of Franklin shared via Facebook that the grocery store will open later this summer. Read More.

June Lake
photo by Peyton Hodge

3June Lake Breaks Ground in Spring Hill

On Thursday, ground was officially broken at June Lake, a 775-acre mixed-use development that is slated to become the gateway to the City of Spring Hill. Read more.

landmark recovery logo

4Landmark Recovery to Relocate HQ to Franklin

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, City of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Landmark Recovery CEO Matt Boyle are announcing that the company will soon relocate its headquarters from Phoenix to the city of Franklin. Read More.

dress up brentwood

5Women’s Boutique Dress Up Closes Brentwood Location

Dress Up, located at 201 Franklin Road at the Hill Center in Brentwood, has closed. According to a social media post, the women’s boutique closed a few months ago. Read More.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

