Today’s Top Stories: June 7, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 7, 2021.
Age 18
Franklin, TN
1Hit & Run Driver Charged After Crashing Into Franklin Home
At 11:50, Sunday night, officers responded to reports that a car had struck a home in the 300 block of Battle Avenue, and that the driver had fled. Read More
2City of Franklin Gives Update on Trader Joe’s Opening
Trader Joe’s is slated to open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin soon. The City of Franklin shared via Facebook that the grocery store will open later this summer. Read More.
3June Lake Breaks Ground in Spring Hill
On Thursday, ground was officially broken at June Lake, a 775-acre mixed-use development that is slated to become the gateway to the City of Spring Hill. Read more.
4Landmark Recovery to Relocate HQ to Franklin
Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, City of Franklin Mayor Ken Moore and Landmark Recovery CEO Matt Boyle are announcing that the company will soon relocate its headquarters from Phoenix to the city of Franklin. Read More.
5Women’s Boutique Dress Up Closes Brentwood Location
Dress Up, located at 201 Franklin Road at the Hill Center in Brentwood, has closed. According to a social media post, the women’s boutique closed a few months ago. Read More.