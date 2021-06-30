Today’s Top Stories: June 30, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 30, 2021.
In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997. Read More
A two day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, today and Thursday resulted in the arrest of 17 men. Read More
These are the scores for breakfast restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2021. Read More
Finders Keepers Consignment store, located at 8105 Moores Lane in Brentwood, will close. Read More
For 2021, there are three sales tax holidays. The Tennessee General Assembly has approved two more sales tax holidays in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers. Read More