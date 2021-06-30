Today’s Top Stories: June 30, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
just love coffee
Photo by Just Love Coffee

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 30, 2021.

storyville gardens music city

1Storyville Gardens Theme Park to Open in Nashville

In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997. Read More

metro police car

2Franklin Man Charged in Middle Tennessee Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation

A two day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, today and Thursday resulted in the arrest of 17 men. Read More

first watch tri-fecta
Photo by First Watch

3Health Inspections: Breakfast Restaurants

These are the scores for breakfast restaurants in Franklin with their most recent inspection score as of June 30, 2021. Read More

Cowboy Arepas, @dushiwrapcafe

4Finders Keepers Consignment Store Closing

Finders Keepers Consignment store, located at 8105 Moores Lane in Brentwood, will close. Read More

tennessee sales tax weekend

52021 Tax Free Holiday Events

For 2021, there are three sales tax holidays. The Tennessee General Assembly has approved two more sales tax holidays in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers. Read More

 

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

