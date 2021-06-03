Today’s Top Stories: June 3, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 3, 2021.
1Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow to Take Place at Harlinsdale Farm
The Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow will take place on Saturday, June 12 at Harlinsdale Farm. Read more.
2YMCA, Highwoods Enter Agreement Regarding Maryland Farms YMCA Property
The YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced Wednesday it has reached an agreement that will eventually result in the sale of its Maryland Farms YMCA property to Highwoods Properties. Read More.
3Medical Examiner Releases Statement Regarding Percy Priest Plane Crash Incident
The Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office issues a statement regarding the Percy Priest Small Jet Crash Incident. Read More.
4Hill Property Affordable Housing Project Moves Forward
While the discussion of building an affordable and workforce housing development on The Hill property in downtown Franklin has been ongoing since 2014, peaking in 2018 with a change in zoning, it looks as if there now will be some movement forward. Read More
5Golf Carts & Low Speed Vehicles: Do You Know the Law?
Now that school is out and the Memorial Day weekend is over … you will likely see more golf carts and low speed vehicles in your neighborhood. It’s important to know the requirements that federal, state and local laws mandate for the use of these vehicles on Tennessee roads and streets. Read More.