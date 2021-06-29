Today’s Top Stories: June 29, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
storyville gardens coming soon

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 29, 2021.

storyville gardens music city

1Storyville Gardens Theme Park to Open in Nashville

In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997. Read More

metro police car

2Franklin Man Charged in Middle Tennessee Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation

A two day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, today and Thursday resulted in the arrest of 17 men. Read More

Belong Gaming
photo from Belong Gaming

3ESports Gaming Arena to Open in Franklin

Belong Gaming Arenas, a subsidiary of global esports and technology company Vindex, announced it will begin rolling out hundreds of experiential gaming centers across the United States, including a location in Franklin. Read More

Cowboy Arepas, @dushiwrapcafe

4Dushi Wrap Cafe Rebrands as Wilco Fusion Grill

Dushi Wrap Cafe, located at 9040 Carothers Pkwy in Franklin, has rebranded and is now called Wilco Fusion Grill. Read More

property transfers real estate

5Williamson County Property Transfers June 14

See where houses sold for June 14-18, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

Previous articleStoryville Gardens Theme Park to Open in Nashville
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here