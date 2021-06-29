Today’s Top Stories: June 29, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 29, 2021.
In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997.
A two day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, today and Thursday resulted in the arrest of 17 men.
Belong Gaming Arenas, a subsidiary of global esports and technology company Vindex, announced it will begin rolling out hundreds of experiential gaming centers across the United States, including a location in Franklin.
Dushi Wrap Cafe, located at 9040 Carothers Pkwy in Franklin, has rebranded and is now called Wilco Fusion Grill.
See where houses sold for June 14-18, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.