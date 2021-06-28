Today’s Top Stories: June 28, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Today's Top Stories June 28

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 28, 2021.

metro police car

1Franklin Man Charged in Middle Tennessee Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation

A two day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, today and Thursday resulted in the arrest of 17 men. Read More

Cowboy Arepas, @dushiwrapcafe

2Dushi Wrap Cafe Rebrands as Wilco Fusion Grill

Dushi Wrap Cafe, located at 9040 Carothers Pkwy in Franklin, has rebranded and is now called Wilco Fusion Grill. Read More

Premier Design Build
Photo by Spring Hill Chamber

3Ground Breaking: Premier Design Build

Premier Design Build is expanding its Business Condo complex with new customizable spaces at 1031 Parkway Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Read More

4New Visit Franklin President & CEO Announced

Maureen Haley Thornton has been named President & CEO of Visit Franklin, the convention and visitors bureau for Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More

Belong Gaming
photo from Belong Gaming

5ESports Gaming Arena to Open in Franklin

Belong Gaming Arenas, a subsidiary of global esports and technology company Vindex, announced it will begin rolling out hundreds of experiential gaming centers across the United States, including a location in Franklin. Read More

