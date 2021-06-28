Today’s Top Stories: June 28, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 28, 2021.
A two day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, today and Thursday resulted in the arrest of 17 men. Read More
Dushi Wrap Cafe, located at 9040 Carothers Pkwy in Franklin, has rebranded and is now called Wilco Fusion Grill. Read More
Premier Design Build is expanding its Business Condo complex with new customizable spaces at 1031 Parkway Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Read More
Maureen Haley Thornton has been named President & CEO of Visit Franklin, the convention and visitors bureau for Williamson County, Tennessee. Read More
Belong Gaming Arenas, a subsidiary of global esports and technology company Vindex, announced it will begin rolling out hundreds of experiential gaming centers across the United States, including a location in Franklin. Read More