Today's Top Stories: June 25, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Main Street Festival

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 25, 2021.

1Oak Nashville to Close Franklin Location

Oak Nashville will close its Franklin location. Read More

22021 Main Street Festival Details

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for the much-anticipated 37th Annual Main Street Festival to be held July 17-18. Read More

3Homestead Manor to Open Coffee Shop

The Homestead Manor property will soon open a coffee shop called 1819 Coffee at 4683 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station. Read More

4Hatcher Family Dairy Farm to be Featured on National Geographic

The College Grove dairy farm will be the subject of a new docuseries. Read More

5Last Chance Pie: Get Them Before They’re Gone

Summer already flying by? Don’t let this delicious summer opportunity pass you by! Final call – this is the last chance to grab one or both of Papa C Pies limited summertime offerings. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

