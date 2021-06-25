Today’s Top Stories: June 25, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 25, 2021.
photo by Oak Nashville -Franklin Location
Oak Nashville will close its Franklin location. Read More
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, reveals plans for the much-anticipated 37th Annual Main Street Festival to be held July 17-18. Read More
photo by 1819 Coffee
The Homestead Manor property will soon open a coffee shop called 1819 Coffee at 4683 Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station. Read More
photo from Hatcher Dairy Farm
The College Grove dairy farm will be the subject of a new docuseries. Read More
Summer already flying by? Don’t let this delicious summer opportunity pass you by! Final call – this is the last chance to grab one or both of Papa C Pies limited summertime offerings. Read More