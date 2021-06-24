Today’s Top Stories: June 24, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 24, 2021.
On 140 acres of pastoral Williamson County land, including a gorgeous hillside overlooking two lakes, 120 individuals who have intellectual and developmental challenges will have the opportunity to live and grow. Read More
The College Grove dairy farm will be the subject of a new docuseries. Read More
Shake Shack is thrilled to announce its third location in Tennessee opening on Monday, June 28 at 11 AM at the new McEwen Northside development. Get more details on the opening. Read More
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2021. Read More
Beginning Thursday, July 1st, the Williamson County Health Department will move vaccine operations from the Williamson County Agricultural Center to 1405-A Brookwood Avenue. Read More