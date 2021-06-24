Today’s Top Stories: June 24, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
hatcher dairy family farm
Photo: @hatcherdairyfamilyfarm

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 24, 2021.

Brightstone new location

1BrightStone Moves Dirt for Land of Dreams

On 140 acres of pastoral Williamson County land, including a gorgeous hillside overlooking two lakes, 120 individuals who have intellectual and developmental challenges will have the opportunity to live and grow. Read More

Hatcher Dairy Farm
photo from Hatcher Dairy Farm Facebook

2Hatcher Family Dairy Farm to be Featured on National Geographic

The College Grove dairy farm will be the subject of a new docuseries. Read More

Shake Shack
photo by Shake Shack

3Exclusive: Shake Shack Opening Details

Shake Shack is thrilled to announce its third location in Tennessee opening on Monday, June 28 at 11 AM at the new McEwen Northside development. Get more details on the opening. Read More

Everything Coming to Disney Plus in July 2021 ws

4Everything Coming to Disney Plus in July 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2021. Read More

covid 19 vaccine
Stock Image

5Williamson County Health Department Moving Vaccine Distribution Out of the Ag Center

Beginning Thursday, July 1st, the Williamson County Health Department will move vaccine operations from the Williamson County Agricultural Center to 1405-A Brookwood Avenue. Read More

