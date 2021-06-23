Today’s Top Stories: June 23, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 23, 2021.

Shake Shack
photo by Shake Shack

1Exclusive: Shake Shack Opening Details

Shake Shack is thrilled to announce its third location in Tennessee opening on Monday, June 28 at 11 AM at the new McEwen Northside development. Get more details on the opening. Read More

la vergne fireworks

211 Fireworks Displays Across Middle Tennessee

Check out these 11 in-person fireworks displays taking place across Middle Tennessee. Read More

Everything Coming to Disney Plus in July 2021 ws

3Everything Coming to Disney Plus in July 2021

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2021. Read More

Spring Hill Mayor and Aldermen Choose New Administrator
Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman congratulates Pamela Caskie Monday night, after BOMA makes her the new (permanent) city administrator. She is the first woman to hold the position.

4Spring Hill Mayor and Aldermen Choose New Administrator

The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen chose veteran municipal government executive Pamela Caskie as the city’s new administrator Monday evening by a unanimous vote during its regular open meeting. Read More

Kind Poppy
photo by Donna Vissman

5Franklin Boutique The Kind Poppy Closing Storefront

Downtown Franklin boutique The Kind Poppy is closing its brick-and-mortar shop. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here