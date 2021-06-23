Today’s Top Stories: June 23, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 23, 2021.
Shake Shack is thrilled to announce its third location in Tennessee opening on Monday, June 28 at 11 AM at the new McEwen Northside development. Get more details on the opening. Read More
Check out these 11 in-person fireworks displays taking place across Middle Tennessee. Read More
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in July 2021. Read More
The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen chose veteran municipal government executive Pamela Caskie as the city’s new administrator Monday evening by a unanimous vote during its regular open meeting. Read More
Downtown Franklin boutique The Kind Poppy is closing its brick-and-mortar shop. Read More