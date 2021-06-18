Today’s Top Stories: June 18, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 18, 2021.
Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders just announced they are expanding by adding new franchise locations in Middle Tennessee including Williamson County. Read More
We have narrowed it down to the top 20 must-do experiences for families. Read More
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More
As COVID restrictions have eased, more in-person events and festivals have been announced. Check out these festivals happening this year. Read More
On Thursday, June 17, Ravenwood High School students created a magical moment as they celebrate the upcoming wish being granted for 3-year old Charlee through Make-A-Wish® Middle Tennessee. Charlee’s wish is to become a mermaid princess and meet her favorite Disney princesses in person. Read More