Today’s Top Stories: June 18, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Ravenwood Make a Wish
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 18, 2021.

Huey Magoos

1Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is Coming Soon

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders just announced they are expanding by adding new franchise locations in Middle Tennessee including Williamson County. Read More

happy children

220 Summer Bucket List Must-Dos in Williamson County

We have narrowed it down to the top 20 must-do experiences for families. Read More

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More

Main Street Festival
(Photo courtesy Visit Franklin)

410 Must Not Miss 2021 Festivals

As COVID restrictions have eased, more in-person events and festivals have been announced. Check out these festivals happening this year. Read More

Ravenwood Make a Wish
photo by Donna Vissman

5Ravenwood High School Holds its Annual Make a Wish Event

On Thursday, June 17, Ravenwood High School students created a magical moment as they celebrate the upcoming wish being granted for 3-year old Charlee through Make-A-Wish® Middle Tennessee. Charlee’s wish is to become a mermaid princess and meet her favorite Disney princesses in person. Read More

