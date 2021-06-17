Today’s Top Stories: June 17, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 17, 2021.

downtown franklin
photo from Visit Franklin TN Facebook Page

1Downtown Franklin Street Renaming Ceremony this Friday

Mayor Ken Moore will hold a ceremony commemorating the renaming of 3rd Avenue North Extension in downtown Franklin to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and to name the entrance road to the “Hill property,” designated as the future home of affordable housing, as A.N.C. Williams Way. Read More

popcorn

23 Outdoor Summer Movie Events

Spend a summer evening outside under the stars watching a movie with the family. We’ve put together a list of local places where you can catch a movie for free all outside. Read More

Experience Spring Hill
photo from Spring Hill Chamber

3Experience Spring Hill Returns this Summer

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce announces the return of its most popular community event – “Experience Spring Hill” all under one roof. Read More

Bristol Caverns
Photo – Bristol Caverns Facebook Page

410 Tennessee Caves to Visit

A day trip to visit one of these 10 beautiful caves makes for a unique experience for you and your family Read More

american airlines

5American Airlines Adds Nonstop Service from BNA® to Tampa

American Airlines announced new nonstop service from Nashville International Airport® to Tampa, Florida, beginning Nov. 2, 2021. Service will be twice daily. Read More

