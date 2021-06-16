Today’s Top Stories: June 16, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 16, 2021.
An off-duty Decherd Police officer was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed his department-issued handgun at a driver Sunday in Murfreesboro. Read More
The two-month countdown to the 2021 Williamson County Fair is underway, and admission and Midway tickets are now available for purchase online. Read More
Luke Bryan & Carrie Underwood announced their first-ever residency in Las Vegas. Both will be performing at The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Read More
Student-athletes around the district got the red-carpet treatment at the annual WILLCO Awards Tuesday, June 15 at The Factory in Franklin. Read More
Today’s photo is of the Peter Jenkins Walking Trail in Spring Hill, located in the Wyngate subdivision and connecting to Allendale Elementary. Read More