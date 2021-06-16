Today’s Top Stories: June 16, 2021

Williamson County Fair 2019

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 16, 2021.

Mathew Ward, 31
1Off-Duty Police Officer Points Gun at Franklin Man in Murfreesboro Road Rage Case

An off-duty Decherd Police officer was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed his department-issued handgun at a driver Sunday in Murfreesboro. Read More

2Tickets for the Williamson County Fair on Sale Now

The two-month countdown to the 2021 Williamson County Fair is underway, and admission and Midway tickets are now available for purchase online. Read More

Luke Bryan Carrie Underwood
3Luke Bryan & Carrie Underwood Announce Vegas Residencies

Luke Bryan & Carrie Underwood announced their first-ever residency in Las Vegas. Both will be performing at The Theatre at Resorts World in Las Vegas. Read More

WILLCO Awards

47th Annual WILLCO Awards Finalists and Winners

Student-athletes around the district got the red-carpet treatment at the annual WILLCO Awards Tuesday, June 15 at The Factory in Franklin. Read More

peter jenkins walking trail
5Photo of the Day: June 16, 2021

Today’s photo is of the Peter Jenkins Walking Trail in Spring Hill, located in the Wyngate subdivision and connecting to Allendale Elementary. Read More

