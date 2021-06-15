Today’s Top Stories: June 15, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Cassandra Coleman
photo from Cassandra Coleman Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 15, 2021.

house in the reserve at raintree forest
Reserve at Raintree Forest (Brentwood, TN)

1The 7 Hottest Zip Codes in Middle Tennessee | Susan Gregory

You don’t have to keep a finger on the pulse of Middle Tennessee real estate trends to know that the market is moving up only. But the hottest zip codes may surprise you. Read more.

Cassandra Coleman
photo from Cassandra Coleman Facebook

2American Idol Contestant Cassandra Coleman to Perform at Local Venue

American Idol contestant, Cassandra Coleman, just announced a hometown show in July. Read More

Circus Variety
photo from Circus Variety

3Colorful Hat Circus & Variety Show Coming to Franklin

The Colorful Hat Circus & Variety Show is headed to Franklin. With multiple dates in July, the show will be held at The Factory in Franklin, 230 Franklin Road at Jamison Theatre. Read More

property transfers real estate

4Williamson County Property Transfers June 1

See where houses sold for June 1-4, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

Cadet Toys
photo by Michael Carpenter

5Photo of the Day: June 15, 2021

Today’s photo is of Cadets Toys & Comics in Spring Hill. The new collectible toys and comic book store recently opened at 4910 Main Street. Click here if you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here