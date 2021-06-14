Today’s Top Stories: June 14, 2021

east ivy mansion

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 14, 2021.

house in the reserve at raintree forest
Reserve at Raintree Forest (Brentwood, TN)

1The 7 Hottest Zip Codes in Middle Tennessee | Susan Gregory

You don’t have to keep a finger on the pulse of Middle Tennessee real estate trends to know that the market is moving up only. But the hottest zip codes may surprise you. Read more.

Sun Outdoors
photo from campspot.com

2This Tennessee Spot Listed as Top Camping Destination

Campspot, an online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options & more, has released its list of top 10 trending campsite destinations for summer 2021. Read More

east ivy mansion

3Nashville’s Historic East Ivy Mansion is on the Market

East Ivy Mansion, located in the heart of East Nashville, is currently on the market. Read More

Reelfoot Lake State Park in Tiptonville, Tennessee.
Reelfoot Lake State Park in Tiptonville, Tennessee. Photo from TN Dept of Tourist Development

4Tennessee State Parks Named Finalist for National Gold Medal Award

Tennessee State Parks is a finalist for the 2021 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. Read More

McEwen Northside
photo from McEwen Northside

5McEwen Northside Releases New Phase of Development

The next phase of development has officially been released at McEwen Northside, a 45-acre mixed-use urban district in the heart of Cool Springs with direct access to the I-65 McEwen Interchange. Read More

