Today’s Top Stories: June 14, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 14, 2021.
You don’t have to keep a finger on the pulse of Middle Tennessee real estate trends to know that the market is moving up only. But the hottest zip codes may surprise you. Read more.
Campspot, an online marketplace for RV resorts, family campgrounds, cabins, glamping options & more, has released its list of top 10 trending campsite destinations for summer 2021. Read More
East Ivy Mansion, located in the heart of East Nashville, is currently on the market. Read More
Tennessee State Parks is a finalist for the 2021 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. Read More
The next phase of development has officially been released at McEwen Northside, a 45-acre mixed-use urban district in the heart of Cool Springs with direct access to the I-65 McEwen Interchange. Read More