Today’s Top Stories: June 11, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 11, 2021.
1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read more.
2North Italia Announces Opening Date for Franklin Location
North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its handcrafted cuisine and cocktails, will officially open its newest location in Franklin, TN on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Read More
3Artists Added to Pilgrimage 2021 Lineup
Organizers have announced the latest round of artists added to the festival’s lineup. Read More.
4Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow to Take Place at Harlinsdale Farm
There’s something about the glow of a hot air balloon at dusk and if you haven’t seen it before, here’s your chance to experience it. Read More.
5Mohs Micrographic Surgery: The Gold Standard for Skin Cancer Treatment
Lots of thoughts run through your head when you get any cancer diagnosis. It’s only natural. Once you process your diagnosis, it’s important to communicate your concerns, goals and expectations with your treating physician. Read More.