Today’s Top Stories: June 11, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Here’s a look at the top stories for June 11, 2021.

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read more.

north italia pizza
photo @eatnorthitalia

2North Italia Announces Opening Date for Franklin Location

North Italia, the modern Italian concept known for its handcrafted cuisine and cocktails, will officially open its newest location in Franklin, TN on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Read More

Pilgrimage Festival

3Artists Added to Pilgrimage 2021 Lineup

Organizers have announced the latest round of artists added to the festival’s lineup. Read More.

Franklin Hot Air Balloon Festival

4Franklin Hot Air Balloon Classic & Glow to Take Place at Harlinsdale Farm

There’s something about the glow of a hot air balloon at dusk and if you haven’t seen it before, here’s your chance to experience it. Read More.

Mohs Micrographic Surgery: The Gold Standard for Skin Cancer Treatment

5Mohs Micrographic Surgery: The Gold Standard for Skin Cancer Treatment

Lots of thoughts run through your head when you get any cancer diagnosis. It’s only natural. Once you process your diagnosis, it’s important to communicate your concerns, goals and expectations with your treating physician. Read More.

