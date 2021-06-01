Today’s Top Stories: June 1, 2021

Andrea Hinds
biscuit love
photo from Biscuit Love Facebook Page

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 1, 2021.

percy priest plane crash recovery

1Percy Priest Plane Crash: The Latest on the Recovery Efforts

On Monday, May 31, local public safety officials, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and other recovery partners continued the active investigation into an incident involving a 1982 Cessna 501 that crashed into Percy Priest Lake Saturday morning. Read More.

2Eskca Releases List of Best Nashville Restaurants for 2021

Eskca named its 10 best restaurants in Nashville for 2021. Of those listed, several locally-owned restaurants made the list. Read more.

franklin police

3Franklin Police Investigating Overnight Auto Burglaries and Shots Fired

Tuesday morning, Franklin Police are investigating multiple overnight auto burglaries. Read More.

property transfers real estate

4Williamson County Property Transfers May 17

See where houses sold for May 17-21, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

5What’s New to Streaming in June 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this June 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More

Andrea Hinds
