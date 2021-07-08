Today’s Top Stories: July 8, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 8, 2021.
As the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, readies for the upcoming 37th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon, many of downtown Franklin’s retailers and merchants are also gearing up for the big weekend. Read More
Will Cherry, a Franklin High School student, has died after an ATV accident. Read More
Thompson’s Station teen, Elijah Browning, will appear in the semi-finals of American Ninja Warrior Season 13 on Monday, July 19th. Read More
Hayley and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard alongside Taylin and Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan are announcing their first live benefit concert, TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE, in support of their nonprofit, as the inaugural event of the brand-new FirstBank Amphitheater. Read More
Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Hill Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, recently arrested Samuel Lee Turner, 71, of Spring Hill, TN following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment. Read More