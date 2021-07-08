Today’s Top Stories: July 8, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 8, 2021.

downtown franklin
Photo from City of Franklin Facebook

1Downtown Franklin Retailers Gear Up for Main Street Festival

As the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, readies for the upcoming 37th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon, many of downtown Franklin’s retailers and merchants are also gearing up for the big weekend. Read More

ATV Accident Claims Life of Franklin High Student

2ATV Accident Claims Life of Franklin High Student

Will Cherry, a Franklin High School student, has died after an ATV accident. Read More

Elijah Browning
Instagram @elijahthebossninja

3Thompson’s Station Teen to Appear on American Ninja Warrior

Thompson’s Station teen, Elijah Browning, will appear in the semi-finals of American Ninja Warrior Season 13 on Monday, July 19th. Read More

Feeding Nashville - Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Hubbard, Taylin and Taylor Lewan
photo by LAURA MOLL PHOTO

4Feeding Nashville to Host Inaugural Concert at First Bank Amphitheater

Hayley and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard alongside Taylin and Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan are announcing their first live benefit concert, TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE, in support of their nonprofit, as the inaugural event of the brand-new FirstBank Amphitheater. Read More

SAMUEL LEE TURNER

5WCSO, SHPD Arrest Spring Hill Man for Sex Crimes Against Children

Members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Hill Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, recently arrested Samuel Lee Turner, 71, of Spring Hill, TN following a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

