Today’s Top Stories: July 7, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
piney river resort
Photo: Piney River Resort Facebook Page

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 7, 2021.

ATV Accident Claims Life of Franklin High Student

Will Cherry, a Franklin High School student, has died after an ATV accident. Read More

piney river resort
Photo: Piney River Resort Facebook Page

2Camping in the Great Outdoors in Middle Tennessee

Recent research into camping by both the National Park Service and Kampgrounds of America shows that both tent and recreational vehicle (RV) camping is on the rise. The summer of 2020 saw a record number of campers, many of them new to camping, hitting the state parks as well as privately owned campsites. That number is expected to continue to grow in 2021. Read More

Feeding Nashville - Tyler Hubbard, Hayley Hubbard, Taylin and Taylor Lewan
photo by LAURA MOLL PHOTO

3Feeding Nashville to Host Inaugural Concert at First Bank Amphitheater

Hayley and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard alongside Taylin and Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan are announcing their first live benefit concert, TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE, in support of their nonprofit, as the inaugural event of the brand-new FirstBank Amphitheater. Read More

KIX Brooks
photo by Donna Vissman

4Kix Brooks Honored With Marker at Arrington Vineyards

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Tourism unveiled a marker at Arrington Vineyards honoring Kix Brooks for the Tennessee Music Pathways. Read More

Chuy's
photo from Chuy’s

5Chuy’s in Brentwood to Open Soon

Brentwood residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its fifth Middle Tennessee location in Maryland Farms in August at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s at 100 E. Park Drive. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

