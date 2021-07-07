Today’s Top Stories: July 7, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 7, 2021.
Will Cherry, a Franklin High School student, has died after an ATV accident. Read More
Recent research into camping by both the National Park Service and Kampgrounds of America shows that both tent and recreational vehicle (RV) camping is on the rise. The summer of 2020 saw a record number of campers, many of them new to camping, hitting the state parks as well as privately owned campsites. That number is expected to continue to grow in 2021. Read More
Hayley and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard alongside Taylin and Tennessee Titans’ Taylor Lewan are announcing their first live benefit concert, TOGETHER: FEEDING NASHVILLE, in support of their nonprofit, as the inaugural event of the brand-new FirstBank Amphitheater. Read More
On Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Tourism unveiled a marker at Arrington Vineyards honoring Kix Brooks for the Tennessee Music Pathways. Read More
Brentwood residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its fifth Middle Tennessee location in Maryland Farms in August at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s at 100 E. Park Drive. Read More