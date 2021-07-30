Today’s Top Stories: July 30, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Today's Top Stories July 30

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 30, 2021.

Phil Valentine
1Radio Host Phil Valentine Now on Ventilator Due to COVID-19

Supertalk 99.7 WTN shared, on social media, an update on the condition of radio talk show host Phil Valentine. Read More

Tax-Free-2012-is-Here-in-Williamson

27 Non School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend

The traditional tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 am on Friday, July 30 and ends Sunday, August 1 at 11:59 pm.Popular tax-free weekend items usually include school supplies, clothing, and laptops, but here are seven things that you may not have considered buying during the tax-free weekend, but definitely should. Read More

Morgan Wallen
3Country Singer Morgan Wallen Sells Nashville Home

Country singer Morgan Wallen has sold his Nashville home, according to multiple sources. Read More

Start End Times
4WCS 2021-22 School Start and End Times

Williamson County Schools students will begin the 2021-22 school year with a half day on Friday, August 6. Read More

coronavirus

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

