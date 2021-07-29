Today’s Top Stories: July 29, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Phil Valentine
Here’s a look at the top stories for July 29, 2021.

Morgan Wallen
1Country Singer Morgan Wallen Sells Nashville Home

Country singer Morgan Wallen has sold his Nashville home, according to multiple sources. Read More

Tamale Joe's
2First Look: Tamale Joe’s in Franklin

Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, held a preview event for the community at its location at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin. Read More

Trader Joe's Franklin Sign is Up
3Trader Joe’s in Franklin Now Hiring

Trader Joe’s is now hiring for the soon-to-be-open Franklin location at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard. Read More

Phil Valentine
4Radio Host Phil Valentine Now on Ventilator Due to COVID-19

Supertalk 99.7 WTN shared, on social media, an update on the condition of radio talk show host Phil Valentine. Read More

Burlington
5Burlington to Open in Franklin

Burlington, formerly called Burlington Coat Factory, will open in Franklin. Read More

Andrea Hinds
