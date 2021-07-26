Today’s Top Stories: July 26, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Fozzy's
photo by Michael Carpenter

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 26, 2021.

Willis Oothout Age: 23 Nashville, TN
Willis Oothout
Age: 23
Nashville, TN

1Drunk Driver Arrested in Franklin Traveling 70 in a 30 MPH Zone

At 12:40 this morning, a Franklin Police Officer spotted a car careening into Franklin’s downtown neighborhood on 3rd Avenue. Radar indicated that the driver, 23-year-old Willis Oothout, was traveling 70 in the 30 MPH zone. Read More

Fozzy's
photo from Fozzy’s

2Fozzy’s Bar & Grill in Spring Hill Anticipates Opening Soon

Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, located at 150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy in Spring Hill, should open very soon, the owners state via social media. Read More

Galileo Preparatory Academy to Open in Franklin

3New Private School, Galileo Preparatory Academy, to Open in Franklin

Mark Claypool and John McLaughlin, education industry veterans with decades of experience, announced the creation of Galileo Preparatory Academy (GPA), a learner-centric, personalized private school that will open its first campus in January 2022 and serve students in grades 6 through 12. Read More

HGTV
photo from HGTV

4HGTV Casting for Upcoming Show

You can be on an HGTV show! HGTV is casting for couples or families who want to tackle the “ultimate spring cleaning.” Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More

