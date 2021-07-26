Today’s Top Stories: July 26, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 26, 2021.
At 12:40 this morning, a Franklin Police Officer spotted a car careening into Franklin’s downtown neighborhood on 3rd Avenue. Radar indicated that the driver, 23-year-old Willis Oothout, was traveling 70 in the 30 MPH zone. Read More
Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, located at 150 Stephen P Yokich Pkwy in Spring Hill, should open very soon, the owners state via social media. Read More
Mark Claypool and John McLaughlin, education industry veterans with decades of experience, announced the creation of Galileo Preparatory Academy (GPA), a learner-centric, personalized private school that will open its first campus in January 2022 and serve students in grades 6 through 12. Read More
You can be on an HGTV show! HGTV is casting for couples or families who want to tackle the “ultimate spring cleaning.” Read More
A look at the COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More