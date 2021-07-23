Today’s Top Stories: July 23, 2021

1Eat the Street Food Truck Festival Returns in August

Eat the Street, Franklin’s first food truck-themed fundraiser, returns to Bicentennial Park in August. Read More

Kelly Boyer
Kelly Boyer Age: 28
Nashville, TN

2Drunk Driver Arrested in Franklin with Two Small Children in Car

A drunk driver who had two kids in the car was arrested Tuesday night. Facing several serious charges, she remains behind bars this morning. Read More

Award-Winning Bluegrass Band to Perform in Franklin

3Award-Winning Bluegrass Band to Perform in Franklin

Award-winning super pickers Appalachian Road Show are set to bring their riveting performance to the famed Franklin Theatre Sunday, July 25th at 6 pm in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Read More

Lucky Ladd Farms
photo from Lucky Ladd Farms

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More

Bobby Bones
photo from Bobby Bones Instagram

5Bobby Bones Weds Caitlin Parker in Backyard Ceremony

Local radio host and T.V. personality Bobby Bones married Caitlin Parker at their home near Nashville. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

