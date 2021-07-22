Today’s Top Stories: July 22, 2021

Andrea Hinds
North Italia
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 22, 2021.

Kelly Boyer
Kelly Boyer Age: 28
Nashville, TN

1Drunk Driver Arrested in Franklin with Two Small Children in Car

A drunk driver who had two kids in the car was arrested Tuesday night. Facing several serious charges, she remains behind bars this morning. Read More

North Italia
photo by Donna Vissman

2North Italia Now Open in Franklin

Williamson County residents don’t have to drive to Green Hills for a taste of North Italia, the modern Italian restaurant just opened in Franklin at 4041 Aspen Grove Drive at McEwen Northside, joining the recently opened Shake ShackRead More

child wearing mask

3WCS Updates Face Mask Policy for 2021-2022 School Year

The start of the 2021-22 school year is only a few short weeks away and Williamson County Schools (WCS) is sharing an update to their Health and Wellness Guidelines (including face mask guidelines) with families. Read More

Nashville Wine Duo
photo from Nashville Wine Duo

45 Best Wines to Buy at Trader Joe’s

Trader’s Joe’s will open soon in Franklin. Known for its great selection, prices and stellar lineup of wine, we consulted Franklin residents and wine experts, The Nashville Wine Duo (husband and wife team TJ and Kelsey Rogers ), for recommendations on some of the best wine buys at Trader Joe’s. Here’s what they recommended. Read More

Bobby Bones
photo from Bobby Bones Instagram

5Bobby Bones Weds Caitlin Parker in Backyard Ceremony

Local radio host and T.V. personality Bobby Bones married Caitlin Parker at their home near Nashville. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

