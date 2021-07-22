Today’s Top Stories: July 22, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 22, 2021.
Nashville, TN
A drunk driver who had two kids in the car was arrested Tuesday night. Facing several serious charges, she remains behind bars this morning.
Williamson County residents don't have to drive to Green Hills for a taste of North Italia, the modern Italian restaurant just opened in Franklin at 4041 Aspen Grove Drive at McEwen Northside, joining the recently opened Shake Shack.
The start of the 2021-22 school year is only a few short weeks away and Williamson County Schools (WCS) is sharing an update to their Health and Wellness Guidelines (including face mask guidelines) with families.
Trader's Joe's will open soon in Franklin. Known for its great selection, prices and stellar lineup of wine, we consulted Franklin residents and wine experts, The Nashville Wine Duo (husband and wife team TJ and Kelsey Rogers ), for recommendations on some of the best wine buys at Trader Joe's. Here's what they recommended.
Local radio host and T.V. personality Bobby Bones married Caitlin Parker at their home near Nashville.