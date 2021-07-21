Today’s Top Stories: July 21, 2021

Andrea Hinds
wine corks
Stock Image

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 21, 2021.

Nashville Wine Duo
photo from Nashville Wine Duo

15 Best Wines to Buy at Trader Joe’s

Trader’s Joe’s will open soon in Franklin. Known for its great selection, prices and stellar lineup of wine, we consulted Franklin residents and wine experts, The Nashville Wine Duo (husband and wife team TJ and Kelsey Rogers ), for recommendations on some of the best wine buys at Trader Joe’s. Here’s what they recommended. Read More

spring hill hit run main street

2Spring Hill Police Investigating a Hit and Run on Main St.

The subject and vehicle pictured were involved in a hit and run collision on Main St. at Shell (southernmost Shell gas station on Main St) on July 20th at 2:45 PM. Read More

Video screenshot from City of Franklin Facebook Page

3City of Franklin Gives Update on Trader Joe’s Opening

When will Trader Joe’s open in Franklin? Read More

Trader Joe's Franklin Sign is Up
photo by Donna Vissman

4Photo of the Day: July 20, 2021

Photo of the day: The sign is up at the soon-to-be-open Trader Joe’s in Franklin. Trader Joe’s will open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin. Read More

Kroger
photo from Kroger

5Kroger Announces Teacher Appreciation Wednesdays

Kroger wants to help educators save on back-to-school supplies with Extra Credit Wednesdays. Teachers who shop at Kroger on Wednesdays will save an extra 10% on school and craft supplies, toys, games, and housewares. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

