Today’s Top Stories: July 21, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 21, 2021.
Trader’s Joe’s will open soon in Franklin. Known for its great selection, prices and stellar lineup of wine, we consulted Franklin residents and wine experts, The Nashville Wine Duo (husband and wife team TJ and Kelsey Rogers ), for recommendations on some of the best wine buys at Trader Joe’s. Here’s what they recommended. Read More
The subject and vehicle pictured were involved in a hit and run collision on Main St. at Shell (southernmost Shell gas station on Main St) on July 20th at 2:45 PM. Read More
When will Trader Joe’s open in Franklin? Read More
Photo of the day: The sign is up at the soon-to-be-open Trader Joe’s in Franklin. Trader Joe’s will open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin. Read More
Kroger wants to help educators save on back-to-school supplies with Extra Credit Wednesdays. Teachers who shop at Kroger on Wednesdays will save an extra 10% on school and craft supplies, toys, games, and housewares. Read More