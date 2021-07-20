Today’s Top Stories: July 20, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Today's Top Stories July 20

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 20, 2021.

Video screenshot from City of Franklin Facebook Page

1City of Franklin Gives Update on Trader Joe’s Opening

When will Trader Joe’s open in Franklin? Read More

Holy Family Catholic Church
photo from Holy Family Catholic Church

2Inaugural Brentwood Beer Festival to Be Held in August

Holy Family Catholic Church Men’s Club will host the first Brentwood Beer Festival in August benefitting the Ace Foundation. Read More

property transfers real estate

3Williamson County Property Transfers July 6

See where houses sold for July 6-9, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

Trader Joe's Franklin Sign is Up
photo by Donna Vissman

4Photo of the Day: July 20, 2021

Photo of the day: The sign is up at the soon-to-be-open Trader Joe’s in Franklin. Trader Joe’s will open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin. Read More

lori and jason burcham on crime scene kitchen
photo: @crimescenekitchen

5Nashville Couple Make Finals of FOX Baking Show “Crime Scene Kitchen”

Celebrity cake designer Lorie Burcham and her husband, Jason, the former owners of specialty café and bakery Crumb de la Crumb in Bellevue, have made the finals of the FOX summer cooking show Crime Scene Kitchen. Read More

Andrea Hinds
