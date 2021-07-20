Today’s Top Stories: July 20, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 20, 2021.
Video screenshot from City of Franklin Facebook Page
When will Trader Joe’s open in Franklin? Read More
photo from Holy Family Catholic Church
Holy Family Catholic Church Men’s Club will host the first Brentwood Beer Festival in August benefitting the Ace Foundation. Read More
See where houses sold for July 6-9, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
Photo of the day: The sign is up at the soon-to-be-open Trader Joe’s in Franklin. Trader Joe’s will open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin. Read More
photo: @crimescenekitchen
Celebrity cake designer Lorie Burcham and her husband, Jason, the former owners of specialty café and bakery Crumb de la Crumb in Bellevue, have made the finals of the FOX summer cooking show Crime Scene Kitchen. Read More