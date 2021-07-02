Today’s Top Stories: July 2, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 2, 2021.
photo from Fridrich and Clark
The over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has sold. Read More
The music lineup for the Franklin on the Fourth celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021 has been finalized. Read More
In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997. Read More
Construction crews around the district aren’t taking any breaks this summer as they make progress on several projects. Read More
Detectives in Franklin are investigating after someone conspicuously placed a lookalike bomb in an outdoor trash can. Read More