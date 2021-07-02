Today’s Top Stories: July 2, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Franklin on the Fourth Music Lineup Set

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 2, 2021.

Tim McGraw Beechwood Hall
photo from Fridrich and Clark

1Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Sell Franklin Farm

The over 600-acre farm on Carters Creek Pike in Franklin owned by country music artists Faith Hill and Tim McGraw has sold. Read More

Franklin on the Fourth Music Lineup Set

2Franklin on the Fourth Music Lineup Announced

The music lineup for the Franklin on the Fourth celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021 has been finalized. Read More

storyville gardens music city

3Storyville Gardens Theme Park to Open in Nashville

In a few years, Nashville will have its first theme park since the Opryland USA theme park closed in 1997. Read More

WCS Schools Construction Update - June 2021

4WCS Schools Construction Update – June 2021

Construction crews around the district aren’t taking any breaks this summer as they make progress on several projects. Read More

franklin fake bomb

5Detectives Investigating After Fake Bomb Closes Franklin Fitness Center

Detectives in Franklin are investigating after someone conspicuously placed a lookalike bomb in an outdoor trash can. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

