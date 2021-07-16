Today’s Top Stories: July 16, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for July 16, 2021.

McEwen Northside
photo from McEwen Northside Facebook

1Four Companies Relocate Corporate Offices to Franklin’s McEwen Northside Development

McEwen Northside has announced that four additional businesses will relocate their corporate offices to the 45-acre mixed-use development in the heart of Cool Springs. Read More

J. Alexander's
photo by Donna Vissman

2SPB Hospitality to Acquire J. Alexander’s

SPB Hospitality, the company’s portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, announced that it has agreed to acquire J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. in an all-cash merger, which equates to an equity value of approximately $220 million. Read More

3Construction Begins Soon on Inclusive Children’s Gym in Franklin

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym, an international children’s gym franchise, announces its first location in Tennessee: We Rock the Spectrum – Franklin. Read More

Bo Rescue of the Week

4Rescue of the Week: Bo

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Bo. BO KNOWS! Bo knows his manners and is sweet with people. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

