Today’s Top Stories: July 16, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 16, 2021.
McEwen Northside has announced that four additional businesses will relocate their corporate offices to the 45-acre mixed-use development in the heart of Cool Springs.
SPB Hospitality, the company's portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan's Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, announced that it has agreed to acquire J. Alexander's Holdings Inc. in an all-cash merger, which equates to an equity value of approximately $220 million.
We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym, an international children's gym franchise, announces its first location in Tennessee: We Rock the Spectrum – Franklin.
Williamson County Animal Center introduces Bo. BO KNOWS! Bo knows his manners and is sweet with people.
A look at COVID-19 case count in Williamson County.