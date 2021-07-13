Today’s Top Stories: July 13, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 13, 2021.
A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper has resulted in the arrest of eighteen men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.
Back pain affects approximately eight out of ten adults at some point in their lives. The question, for many, is not "if" but "when" back pain may strike. We recently sat down with Michael McNamara, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, to learn more about what can be done to both prevent and recover from back pain.
It's not often you see Dolly Parton out in the community shopping. On Wednesday of this week, Dolly chose to do some antique shopping at Three French Hens in Nolensville.
See where houses sold for June 28 through July 2, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
Tamale Joe's, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, will open at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick's Sporting Goods in Franklin.