Today's Top Stories: July 12, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Dolly Parton
photo from Stacey Harris Fish

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 12, 2021.

18 Men Arrested, Charged in Spring Hill Human Trafficking Operation

A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper has resulted in the arrest of eighteen men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read More

Bone and Joint Institute Surgeon Discusses Critical Back Pain Factor

Back pain affects approximately eight out of ten adults at some point in their lives. The question, for many, is not “if” but “when” back pain may strike. We recently sat down with Michael McNamara, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, to learn more about what can be done to both prevent and recover from back pain. Read More

Dolly Parton
photo from Stacey Harris Fish

Dolly Spotted Antique Shopping in Nolensville

It’s not often you see Dolly Parton out in the community shopping. On Wednesday of this week, Dolly chose to do some antique shopping at Three French Hens in Nolensville. Read More

Casa Rosa
photo from Casa Rosa Facebook

10 Celebrity Bars to Try on Broadway this Summer

Want to take your family or friends to downtown Nashville? Take this list with you for the latest list of country music artists who have their own watering holes on Broadway. Read More

I love juice bar
photo by Donna Vissman

I Love Juice Bar Brentwood Moving to New Location

I Love Juice Bar in Brentwood will soon have a new home. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

