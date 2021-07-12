Today’s Top Stories: July 12, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 12, 2021.
A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper has resulted in the arrest of eighteen men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read More
Back pain affects approximately eight out of ten adults at some point in their lives. The question, for many, is not “if” but “when” back pain may strike. We recently sat down with Michael McNamara, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, to learn more about what can be done to both prevent and recover from back pain. Read More
It’s not often you see Dolly Parton out in the community shopping. On Wednesday of this week, Dolly chose to do some antique shopping at Three French Hens in Nolensville. Read More
Want to take your family or friends to downtown Nashville? Take this list with you for the latest list of country music artists who have their own watering holes on Broadway. Read More
I Love Juice Bar in Brentwood will soon have a new home. Read More