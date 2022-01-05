Today’s Top Stories: January 5, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Jan. 3, 2022
photo by Chris Howell

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 5, 2021.

Snowy Road Inclement Weather

1WCS Communications Expectations for Inclement Weather

Williamson County Schools families, staff and students can expect to be notified in a number of ways should the district need to close due to inclement weather. Read More.

license plate

2New Laws Going into Effect in 2022

A new year always brings changes, and this year is no different. Part of those changes are a host of new laws that will be going into effect the first part of 2022, most began on January 1. Read More

texas roadhouse

3In Case You Missed it: Texas Roadhouse Gets Easement Approval in Spring Hill

The Spring Hill Planning Commission recently approved the removal of a 20-foot wide public access easement on the property at 1065 Crossings Circle where a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant is under development. Read More.

Jan. 3, 2022
photo by Donna Vissman

4Winter Weather Update: Snow Expected Thursday, Frigid Temps Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts middle Tennesseans will have snow on Thursday; here are the latest predictions by NWS. Read More

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

