Today’s Top Stories: January 5, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 5, 2021.
Williamson County Schools families, staff and students can expect to be notified in a number of ways should the district need to close due to inclement weather. Read More.
A new year always brings changes, and this year is no different. Part of those changes are a host of new laws that will be going into effect the first part of 2022, most began on January 1. Read More
The Spring Hill Planning Commission recently approved the removal of a 20-foot wide public access easement on the property at 1065 Crossings Circle where a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant is under development. Read More.
The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts middle Tennesseans will have snow on Thursday; here are the latest predictions by NWS. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More