Today’s Top Stories: January 4, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 4, 2021.
What a way to start 2022 with the opening of Whataburger in Hermitage. Read More.
A new year always brings changes, and this year is no different. Part of those changes are a host of new laws that will be going into effect the first part of 2022, most began on January 1. Read More
Southwest Airlines announced its summer 2022 flight schedule, which includes a new route from Nashville International Airport® to Portland, Maine. The Saturday service begins June 11, 2022. Read More.
See where houses sold for December 20-22, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More
The SHPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mary Sawyer, 18, who was last seen leaving her home in Spring Hill on foot on December 30th. Read More