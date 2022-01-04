Today’s Top Stories: January 4, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Whataburger
photo by Whataburger

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 4, 2021.

Whataburger
photo from Whataburger

1Whataburger to Open First Nashville Area Location Wednesday

What a way to start 2022 with the opening of Whataburger in Hermitage. Read More.

license plate

2New Laws Going into Effect in 2022

A new year always brings changes, and this year is no different. Part of those changes are a host of new laws that will be going into effect the first part of 2022, most began on January 1. Read More

Southwest
photo from Southwest

3Southwest Airlines to Increase Daily Summer Departures from BNA® to Record Level

Southwest Airlines announced its summer 2022 flight schedule, which includes a new route from Nashville International Airport® to Portland, Maine. The Saturday service begins June 11, 2022. Read More.

property transfers real estate

4Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 20

See where houses sold for December 20-22, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

spring hill teen missing

5Spring Hill Adult Missing Since December 30th

The SHPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mary Sawyer, 18, who was last seen leaving her home in Spring Hill on foot on December 30th. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

