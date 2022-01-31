Today’s Top Stories: January 31, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 31, 2022.
A lucky Powerball player in Maury County won $200,000 in Saturday’s drawing. Read More
photo from Carrie Underwood Instagram
2Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher’s Youngest Son Celebrates 3rd Birthday With Cake Made from Brentwood Bakery
Jacob Fisher just turned 3! And according to a photo Carrie Underwood shared on social media, he’s a Paw Patrol fan. The detailed cake was made by Ivey Cake in Brentwood. Read More
Student-athlete Leia Miller, of Franklin High School, has verbally committed to Midland University to continue her bowling career. Read More.
See where houses sold for January 10-14, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a convicted felon who is on the run. Read More