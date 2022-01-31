Today’s Top Stories: January 31, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 31, 2022.

1$200,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Spring Hill

A lucky Powerball player in Maury County won $200,000 in Saturday’s drawing. Read More

Carrie Underwood
2Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher’s Youngest Son Celebrates 3rd Birthday With Cake Made from Brentwood Bakery

Jacob Fisher just turned 3! And according to a photo Carrie Underwood shared on social media, he’s a Paw Patrol fan. The detailed cake was made by Ivey Cake in Brentwood. Read More

3Williamson County Schools Celebrates its First-Ever Scholarship Bowler

Student-athlete Leia Miller, of Franklin High School, has verbally committed to Midland University to continue her bowling career. Read More.

4Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 10

See where houses sold for January 10-14, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.

MARQUECE CORTEZ CRAWFORD

5Reward Offered for Information on Convicted Felon Wanted by WCSO

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a convicted felon who is on the run. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

