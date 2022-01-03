Today’s Top Stories: January 3, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Jan 3, 2022
Here’s a look at the top stories for January 3, 2021.

Kelly Clarkson
1Kelly Clarkson’s Former Hendersonville Home Makes List of Top Celebrity Home Sales of 2021

Top Ten Real Estate Deals shared its top 10 celebrity home sales for 2021. On the list, you’ll find a Jonas Brother, Alicia Keys, Tom Cruise, Matt Damon, and Kelly Clarkson’s Hendersonville home which sold in 2021. Read More

2The Last Remaining Captain D’s in Franklin Closes

It’s the last Captain D’s in Franklin and it has closed. Read More.

3Photo of the Day: January 3, 2022

Today’s photo is of Captain D’s at 1925 Mallory Lane in Franklin, which has closed. Read More

4Top 7 New Year’s Resolutions for 2022

Here are the 7 top New Year’s resolutions for 2022 from a Retailmenot.com survey. Read More

5Snow Day Photos: January 3, 2022

Photos of our first snow day of 2022. Read More

