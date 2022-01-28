Today’s Top Stories: January 28, 2022

Andrea Hinds
Whitewater Falls is among the tallest east of the Mississippi photo by Anne Braly

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 28, 2022.

tbi news alert

1TBI Identifies Man Shot in Officer-Involved Shooting on I-65, Investigation Continues

TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting death of a man during an interaction with law enforcement officers on Interstate 65 on Thursday afternoon. Read More

Photo Nick Breedlove

2Why Cashiers, North Carolina is the Perfect Winter Getaway

As far as destinations go, there’s no better place to visit in the winter than the mountains with their snow-dusted pine trees and ice-covered faces shimmering like the White Cliffs of Dover. Read More

Trek Bicycle
photo from Trek Bicycle

3New Bike Shop Opens in Franklin

Trek Bicycle opens at 1709 Galleria Boulevard in Franklin (next to Target) today, Friday, January 28. Read More.

coffee stock photo

4Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Williamson County for Jan. 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of January 27, 2022. Read More.

coronavirus

5Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: January 27

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients. Read More

