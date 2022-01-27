Today’s Top Stories: January 27, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 27, 2022.
Several local law enforcement agencies have coordinated to hold a sobriety checkpoint this Friday, January 28. Read More
Three bodies were found in a vehicle near I-840 in Williamson County, reports WKRN. Read More.
We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym, a children’s gym franchise, has announced grand opening details of its Franklin location, the first Tennessee location for We Rock the Spectrum. Read More.
Eric Church is joining a host of celebrity bars on Broadway by opening Chief’s. Read More
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of February 2022. Read More