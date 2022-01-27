Today’s Top Stories: January 27, 2022

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for January 27, 2022.

sobriety checkpoint ahead sheriff

1Sobriety Checkpoint Announced for Friday Night

Several local law enforcement agencies have coordinated to hold a sobriety checkpoint this Friday, January 28. Read More

police car lights

2Three Bodies Found in Vehicle Near I-840

Three bodies were found in a vehicle near I-840 in Williamson County, reports WKRN. Read More.

we rock the spectrum opens soon
Photo: werockthespectrumfranklintn.com

3We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym Announces Open Date

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym, a children’s gym franchise, has announced grand opening details of its Franklin location, the first Tennessee location for We Rock the Spectrum. Read More.

Eric Church
photo from Eric Church Facebook

4Eric Church to Open 6-Story Bar, BBQ Joint and Music Venue on Broadway

Eric Church is joining a host of celebrity bars on Broadway by opening Chief’s. Read More

Coming to Netflix in February 2022

5Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of February 2022. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

