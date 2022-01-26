Today’s Top Stories: January 26, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Skull's Rainbow Room
photo from Skull's Rainbow Room

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 26, 2022.

sobriety checkpoint ahead sheriff

1Sobriety Checkpoint Announced for Friday Night

Several local law enforcement agencies have coordinated to hold a sobriety checkpoint this Friday, January 28. Read More

Red Pony Restaurant
photo from Red Pony Restaurant

2Red Pony to Reopen Downtown Franklin Location One Year After Fire Caused Extensive Damage

Red Pony will soon reopen its downtown Franklin Main Street location. Read More.

Skull's Rainbow Room
photo from Skull’s Rainbow Room

3These Four Tennessee Restaurants Made Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants for 2022

Yelp has released its 9th annual list of Top 100 Yelp Restaurants across the US. Out of the list of 100 restaurants, four Tennessee restaurants made the list: three in Nashville and one in Sevierville. Read More.

house
A newly constructed, modern american home.

4Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Jan. 3-7, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 3-7, 2022. Read More

Maddie and Tae
photo from Maddie and Tae Instagram

5Maddie and Tae’s Taylor Kerr Welcomes Baby Girl

Taylor and Josh Kerr have welcomed a baby girl! Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

