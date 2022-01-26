Today’s Top Stories: January 26, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 26, 2022.
Several local law enforcement agencies have coordinated to hold a sobriety checkpoint this Friday, January 28. Read More
photo from Red Pony Restaurant
Red Pony will soon reopen its downtown Franklin Main Street location. Read More.
photo from Skull’s Rainbow Room
Yelp has released its 9th annual list of Top 100 Yelp Restaurants across the US. Out of the list of 100 restaurants, four Tennessee restaurants made the list: three in Nashville and one in Sevierville. Read More.
A newly constructed, modern american home.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 3-7, 2022. Read More
photo from Maddie and Tae Instagram
Taylor and Josh Kerr have welcomed a baby girl! Read More