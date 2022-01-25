Today’s Top Stories: January 25, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
red pony restaurant
Photo: Red Pony Restaurant Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 25, 2022.

Red Pony Restaurant
photo from Red Pony Restaurant

1Red Pony to Reopen Downtown Franklin Location One Year After Fire Caused Extensive Damage

Red Pony will soon reopen its downtown Franklin Main Street location. Read More.

Skull's Rainbow Room
photo from Skull’s Rainbow Room

2These Four Tennessee Restaurants Made Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants for 2022

Yelp has released its 9th annual list of Top 100 Yelp Restaurants across the US. Out of the list of 100 restaurants, four Tennessee restaurants made the list: three in Nashville and one in Sevierville. Read More.

Burger Dandy
photo by Amy Whidby

3Photo of the Day: January 25, 2022

Today’s photo is of Burger Dandy which recently opened in downtown Franklin. Read More

graceworks drive through food pantry
photo from Graceworks

4Local Leaders Ask Community to Help GraceWorks Find a New Space

Local mayors call on business owners, churches, and citizens of Franklin to help GraceWorks stay in Franklin. Read More

prize patrol wcs

5WCS Prize Patrol Surprises Teachers and Employees of the Year

The celebration of Williamson County School’s Teachers and Classified Employees of the Year is still going strong as Superintendent Jason Golden and his prize patrol traveled across the county January 11. Read More

 

Previous articleThe Holidays are Over, but These are Gifts That Keep Giving All Year Long!
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here