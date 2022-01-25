Today’s Top Stories: January 25, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 25, 2022.
Red Pony will soon reopen its downtown Franklin Main Street location. Read More.
Yelp has released its 9th annual list of Top 100 Yelp Restaurants across the US. Out of the list of 100 restaurants, four Tennessee restaurants made the list: three in Nashville and one in Sevierville. Read More.
Today’s photo is of Burger Dandy which recently opened in downtown Franklin. Read More
Local mayors call on business owners, churches, and citizens of Franklin to help GraceWorks stay in Franklin. Read More
The celebration of Williamson County School’s Teachers and Classified Employees of the Year is still going strong as Superintendent Jason Golden and his prize patrol traveled across the county January 11. Read More