Today’s Top Stories: January 24, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
GraceWorks Ministries

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 24, 2022.

Skull's Rainbow Room
photo from Skull’s Rainbow Room

1These Four Tennessee Restaurants Made Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants for 2022

Yelp has released its 9th annual list of Top 100 Yelp Restaurants across the US. Out of the list of 100 restaurants, four Tennessee restaurants made the list: three in Nashville and one in Sevierville. Read More.

property transfers real estate

2Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 3

See where houses sold for January 3-7, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.

A newly constructed, modern american home.

3Annual Home Sales Show Middle Tennessee Housing Market Remains Steady Going into New Year

Final numbers for 2021 indicate there were 47,172 homes sold in the region, compared to the 44,850 closings in 2020. Read More

graceworks drive through food pantry
photo from Graceworks

4Local Leaders Ask Community to Help GraceWorks Find a New Space

Local mayors call on business owners, churches, and citizens of Franklin to help GraceWorks stay in Franklin. Read More

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

