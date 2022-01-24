Today’s Top Stories: January 24, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 24, 2022.
photo from Skull’s Rainbow Room
Yelp has released its 9th annual list of Top 100 Yelp Restaurants across the US. Out of the list of 100 restaurants, four Tennessee restaurants made the list: three in Nashville and one in Sevierville. Read More.
See where houses sold for January 3-7, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.
A newly constructed, modern american home.
Final numbers for 2021 indicate there were 47,172 homes sold in the region, compared to the 44,850 closings in 2020. Read More
photo from Graceworks
Local mayors call on business owners, churches, and citizens of Franklin to help GraceWorks stay in Franklin. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More