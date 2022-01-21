Today’s Top Stories: January 21, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Photo: TPAC/Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 21, 2022.

Paula Deen
photo from Paula Dean’s Family Kitchen Facebook page

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these ideas. Read More.

GES Exterior
Photo from WCS

2WCS Board Approves Open-Zoned Schools for 2022-23 School Year

The application process for open-zoned schools will look a little different this year following legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly. Read More.

police car lights

3Fatal Crash on Whites Creek Pike Claims Brentwood Woman

The driver of a Nissan Sentra, tentatively identified as a 69-year-old Brentwood woman, died in Wednesday’s 10:45 a.m. two-vehicle collision on Whites Creek Pike near Sycamore Creek Road. The Medical Examiner will make positive identification. Read More

4Trisha Yearwood’s Charleston Cheese Dip Recipe is the Perfect Snack for Your Titan’s Watch Party

Y’all, I love Trisha Yearwood’s recipes. What I love about her recipes is they are typically easy to do but super delicious and always crowd-pleasers. This triple-threat cheese dip is no exception. It is a must-have at your next tailgate party or Titan’s watch party. Read More

Photo: Titans Facebook

5Titans vs. Bengals Watch Parties Near You

Saturday, January 22nd at 3:30 PM the Titans face the Bengals for their first playoff game of the year. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

