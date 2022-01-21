Today’s Top Stories: January 21, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 21, 2022.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these ideas. Read More.
The application process for open-zoned schools will look a little different this year following legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly. Read More.
The driver of a Nissan Sentra, tentatively identified as a 69-year-old Brentwood woman, died in Wednesday’s 10:45 a.m. two-vehicle collision on Whites Creek Pike near Sycamore Creek Road. The Medical Examiner will make positive identification. Read More
Y’all, I love Trisha Yearwood’s recipes. What I love about her recipes is they are typically easy to do but super delicious and always crowd-pleasers. This triple-threat cheese dip is no exception. It is a must-have at your next tailgate party or Titan’s watch party. Read More
Saturday, January 22nd at 3:30 PM the Titans face the Bengals for their first playoff game of the year. Read More