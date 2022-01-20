Today’s Top Stories: January 20, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 20, 2022.

House of Bread
photo from House of Bread Facebook

1New Bakery is Headed to Nolensville

House of Bread announced they will open in Nolensville. Read More.

Disney Institute

2Williamson Inc to Host Disney Institute Workshop

For one day only, local business owners can learn from the experts at the Disney Institute. Read More.

Burger Dandy
photo from Burger Dandy Facebook

3Burger Dandy Sets Open Date in Franklin

Burger Dandy is opening in downtown Franklin this week, opening at the corner of 1st and Main Street, on the side of Americana Taphouse. Read More

4Basketball: Franklin Hits Buzzer Beater to Win Against Brentwood

Davis Long scored a game-winning layup as time expired to give Franklin (17-4) a victory at home. Read More

Everything Coming to Disney Plus

5Everything Coming to Disney Plus in February 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

