Today’s Top Stories: January 20, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 20, 2022.
photo from House of Bread Facebook
House of Bread announced they will open in Nolensville. Read More.
For one day only, local business owners can learn from the experts at the Disney Institute. Read More.
photo from Burger Dandy Facebook
Burger Dandy is opening in downtown Franklin this week, opening at the corner of 1st and Main Street, on the side of Americana Taphouse. Read More
Davis Long scored a game-winning layup as time expired to give Franklin (17-4) a victory at home. Read More
