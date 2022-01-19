Today’s Top Stories: January 19, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 19, 2022.
photo from Burger Dandy Facebook
Burger Dandy is opening in downtown Franklin this week, opening at the corner of 1st and Main Street, on the side of Americana Taphouse. Read More
photo from House of Bread Facebook
House of Bread announced they will open in Nolensville. Read More.
credit-T.J. Martell Foundation
A criminal Information filed today charges Melissa Goodwin, 55, of Nashville, Tennessee, with wire fraud in relation to a fraudulent scheme in which she embezzled over $3.7 million from the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research. Read More.
Wednesday night, light accumulation will make its way through Tennessee. This includes a mixture of snow and sleet. Read More
Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order Read Morefree at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.