Today’s Top Stories: January 19, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 19, 2022.

Burger Dandy
photo from Burger Dandy Facebook

1Burger Dandy Sets Open Date in Franklin

Burger Dandy is opening in downtown Franklin this week, opening at the corner of 1st and Main Street, on the side of Americana Taphouse. Read More

House of Bread
photo from House of Bread Facebook

2New Bakery is Headed to Nolensville

House of Bread announced they will open in Nolensville. Read More.

T.J. Martell Foundation
credit-T.J. Martell Foundation

3Former VP of T.J. Martell Foundation Charged with Embezzling $3.7M

A criminal Information filed today charges Melissa Goodwin, 55, of Nashville, Tennessee, with wire fraud in relation to a fraudulent scheme in which she embezzled over $3.7 million from the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research. Read More.

4Snow and Sleet Expected Wednesday Evening 01/19/2022

Wednesday night, light accumulation will make its way through Tennessee. This includes a mixture of snow and sleet. Read More

5How to Get Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order  free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

