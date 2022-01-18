Today’s Top Stories: January 18, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 18, 2022.
Burger Dandy is opening in downtown Franklin this week, opening at the corner of 1st and Main Street, on the side of Americana Taphouse. Read More
This Saturday, January 22nd at 3:30 PM the Titans (12-5) will face the Bengals (10-7) in the AFC Divisional Round. Read More.
The Spring Hill location for Books-A-Million will close on Sunday, January 16, confirmed owner Brandon Porter. Read More.
Local schools are closed on January 18 due to inclement weather and road conditions. Read More
Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know. Read More