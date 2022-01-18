Today’s Top Stories: January 18, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
burger dandy franklin

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 18, 2022.

Burger Dandy
photo from Burger Dandy Facebook

1Burger Dandy Sets Open Date in Franklin

Burger Dandy is opening in downtown Franklin this week, opening at the corner of 1st and Main Street, on the side of Americana Taphouse. Read More

derrick henry
Photo: Titans Facebook

2Do the Bengals Stand a Chance with the Return of Derrick Henry?

This Saturday, January 22nd at 3:30 PM the Titans (12-5) will face the Bengals (10-7) in the AFC Divisional Round. Read More.

3Books-A-Million in Spring Hill Closing

The Spring Hill location for Books-A-Million will close on Sunday, January 16, confirmed owner Brandon Porter. Read More.

snow day Jan 17
photo by Bob and Debbie Fletcher

4Winter Weather School Closures for January 18

Local schools are closed on January 18 due to inclement weather and road conditions. Read More

martin luther king jr from smithsonian magazine
photo: smithsonianmag.com

55 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know

Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

