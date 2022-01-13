Today’s Top Stories: January 13, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Photo by Michael Carpenter

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 12, 2022.

Cool Springs Brewery
photo from Cool Springs Brewery

1Cool Springs Brewery Served its Last Pint

Cool Springs Brewery has closed. Read More

Books-A-Million
photo by Michael Carpenter

2Books-A-Million in Spring Hill Closing

The Spring Hill location for Books-A-Million will close on Sunday, January 16. Read More.

Photo by Donna Vissman

3Video: Downtown Franklin Shares Christmas Movie in the Making

It’s still Christmas in downtown Franklin making it the perfect backdrop for a movie. Read More.

Elementary School Teacher of the Year - Elaina Gallas, Edmondson Elementary
Elementary School Teacher of the Year – Elaina Gallas, Edmondson Elementary

4WCS Announces Teachers and Classified Employees of the Year

The prize patrol was out in full force as WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and other district leaders visited schools across the county making surprise announcements for the districtwide teacher and classified employees of the year. Read More

Bonnaroo
photo from Bonnaroo Faceboook

5Bonnaroo Releases 2022 Lineup

 

After canceling the event in 2021 due to flooding, and canceling in 2020 due to COVID, the 2022 dates have been released for Bonnaroo. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

