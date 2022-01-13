Today’s Top Stories: January 13, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 12, 2022.
photo from Cool Springs Brewery
Cool Springs Brewery has closed. Read More
photo by Michael Carpenter
The Spring Hill location for Books-A-Million will close on Sunday, January 16. Read More.
Photo by Donna Vissman
It’s still Christmas in downtown Franklin making it the perfect backdrop for a movie. Read More.
Elementary School Teacher of the Year – Elaina Gallas, Edmondson Elementary
The prize patrol was out in full force as WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and other district leaders visited schools across the county making surprise announcements for the districtwide teacher and classified employees of the year. Read More
photo from Bonnaroo Faceboook
After canceling the event in 2021 due to flooding, and canceling in 2020 due to COVID, the 2022 dates have been released for Bonnaroo. Read More