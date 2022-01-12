Today’s Top Stories: January 12, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 12, 2022.
photo from Cool Springs Brewery
Cool Springs Brewery has closed. Read More
Symptoms of the Omicron mutation are different than the original Alpha strain that hit the United States in early 2020, and they are different from the Delta variant that caused the case spike during the summer. Read More.
A newly constructed, modern american home.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for December 28-30, 2021. ReadMore.
photo from IKEA
IKEA is piloting a new program where existing customers can pick up items in Nashville. Read More
photo from Bonnaroo Faceboook
After canceling the event in 2021 due to flooding, and canceling in 2020 due to COVID, the 2022 dates have been released for Bonnaroo. Read More