Today’s Top Stories: January 12, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Photo: Cool Springs Brewery/Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 12, 2022.

Cool Springs Brewery
photo from Cool Springs Brewery

1Cool Springs Brewery Served its Last Pint

Cool Springs Brewery has closed. Read More

2How Omicron Symptoms Are Different

Symptoms of the Omicron mutation are different than the original Alpha strain that hit the United States in early 2020, and they are different from the Delta variant that caused the case spike during the summer. Read More.

house
A newly constructed, modern american home.

3Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Dec. 28-30, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for December 28-30, 2021. ReadMore.

ikea middle tennessee
photo from IKEA

4IKEA Tests First U.S. Pickup Point in Nashville

IKEA is piloting a new program where existing customers can pick up items in Nashville. Read More

Bonnaroo
photo from Bonnaroo Faceboook

5Bonnaroo Releases 2022 Lineup

 

After canceling the event in 2021 due to flooding, and canceling in 2020 due to COVID, the 2022 dates have been released for Bonnaroo. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

