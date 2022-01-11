Today’s Top Stories: January 11, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
ikea middle tennessee
photo from IKEA

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 11, 2022.

1How Omicron Symptoms Are Different

Symptoms of the Omicron mutation are different than the original Alpha strain that hit the United States in early 2020, and they are different from the Delta variant that caused the case spike during the summer. Read More.

Eastern Peak
photo from Easter Peak

2Thai and Sushi Restaurant The Eastern Peak to Open in Franklin

The Eastern Peak, which first opened in Murray, Ky., in 2006 and has since expanded to Middle Tennessee will open at Meridian Cool Springs, 2000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin. Read More.

Halfway Market
photo from Halfway Market Facebook

3Halfway Market Finds New Home and Reopens

After closing in 2019, the popular and beloved Halfway Market reopened today, January 10 in a new location, according to a social media post. Read More

ikea middle tennessee
photo from IKEA

4IKEA Tests First U.S. Pickup Point in Nashville

IKEA is piloting a new program where existing customers can pick up items in Nashville. Read More

property transfers real estate

5Williamson County Property Transfers Dec. 28

See where houses sold for December 28-30, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

