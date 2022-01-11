Today’s Top Stories: January 11, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 11, 2022.
Symptoms of the Omicron mutation are different than the original Alpha strain that hit the United States in early 2020, and they are different from the Delta variant that caused the case spike during the summer. Read More.
The Eastern Peak, which first opened in Murray, Ky., in 2006 and has since expanded to Middle Tennessee will open at Meridian Cool Springs, 2000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin. Read More.
After closing in 2019, the popular and beloved Halfway Market reopened today, January 10 in a new location, according to a social media post. Read More
IKEA is piloting a new program where existing customers can pick up items in Nashville. Read More
See where houses sold for December 28-30, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More