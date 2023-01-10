Today’s Top Stories: January 10, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 10, 2023.

1In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Middle Tennessee

photo: Kapi Ng / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials today announced the company’s plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. Read more.

2What’s Happening to the Closed Hattie Jane’s Space in Franklin?

hattie jane's creamery franklin location
photo by Donna Vissman

Hattie Jane’s in Franklin, located at 3078 Maddux Way, announced its closure on December 30th. The ice cream shop opened last year. Read more.

3Road Trip Idea: 2023 Sandhill Crane Festival in Birchwood, TN

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting the 32nd Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Jan. 14-15, 2023 (Saturday-Sunday) at the Hiwassee Refuge in Birchwood, Tennessee. Read more.

4Arnold’s Country Kitchen Closes but Plans are in the Works for a Williamson County Location

photo by Donna Vissman
photo by Donna Vissman

The longstanding restaurant, Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed its doors on Saturday, January 7th. Read more.

5Real Estate Experts Say 2023 Will be a Year of Opportunities for Buyers

Final numbers for 2022 indicate there were 39,831 homes sold in the region, compared to the 47,172 closings in 2021. The total sales for 2022 were down 15 percent compared to 2021. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleBasketball Season Underway in WCS
Austin Timberlake
Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here