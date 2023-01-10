Today’s Top Stories: January 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 10, 2023.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials today announced the company’s plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. Read more.
Hattie Jane’s in Franklin, located at 3078 Maddux Way, announced its closure on December 30th. The ice cream shop opened last year. Read more.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting the 32nd Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Jan. 14-15, 2023 (Saturday-Sunday) at the Hiwassee Refuge in Birchwood, Tennessee. Read more.
The longstanding restaurant, Arnold’s Country Kitchen closed its doors on Saturday, January 7th. Read more.
Final numbers for 2022 indicate there were 39,831 homes sold in the region, compared to the 47,172 closings in 2021. The total sales for 2022 were down 15 percent compared to 2021. Read more.