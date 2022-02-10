Today’s Top Stories: February 9, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Deputy Chandler Rowe
photo from Deputy Chandler Row

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 9, 2022.

Top row from left to right: Shakur Allen, Christopher Bailey, Christian Ariel Guzman-Canales & Auden Harwood. Middle row from left to right: Richard C. Hoffman, Charles Jagger, Alan Gil Jewett, Arnold Douglas Kent. Bottom row: Damion Nix Sr, Roman Rostro-Sanchez, Juan J. Trejo & Joshua Andrew Sendish

1Thirteen Arrested in Multi-Agency Human Trafficking Operation in Middle Tennessee

An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of 13 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read More.

real estate

2Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Jan. 17-21, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 17-21, 2022. Read More

3Total Ankle Replacement Surgery at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Can Provide Greater Stability and Mobility

Total ankle replacements have increased exponentially in recent years because of the advancement of technology, and they are providing more natural movement. Read More

4Here’s How to Help Wounded Williamson County Deputy Chandler Rowe

Last week, Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chandler Rowe was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop. The community is coming together to help Deputy Rowe as he recovers by raising funds to help cover expenses not covered by disability. Read More.

child reading book
Stock Image

5WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers by School

Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More

Andrea Hinds
