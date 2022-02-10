Today’s Top Stories: February 9, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 9, 2022.
An undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force has resulted in the arrest of 13 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. Read More.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 17-21, 2022. Read More
3Total Ankle Replacement Surgery at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Can Provide Greater Stability and Mobility
Total ankle replacements have increased exponentially in recent years because of the advancement of technology, and they are providing more natural movement. Read More
Last week, Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chandler Rowe was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop. The community is coming together to help Deputy Rowe as he recovers by raising funds to help cover expenses not covered by disability. Read More.
Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More