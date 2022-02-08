Today’s Top Stories: February 8, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Mooyah
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 8, 2022.

New members of the better-burger brand’s rewards program will receive a free burger after visiting a MOOYAH location twice before February 28.

1MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Offers Free Burgers This February

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the 90-unit, fast-casual, better-burger franchise, is driving engagement with its rewards program this February by offering free burgers, chances to win free MOOYAH for a year, and a bonus referral incentive. Read More.

Super Bowl
photo from NFL

25 of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Commercials

As the Super Bowl is just around the corner and football fans will watch the big game, but others will be watching for the other part of the Super Bowl–the commercials. Read More

Photo: Ryan Kang NFL/Green Bay Packers Facebook

3Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers Rumored to be Building a Home in Franklin

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Fame inductee Aaron Rodgers has purchased land in Williamson County and is building a home in Franklin, reports Jared Stillman, ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game. Read More

Deputy Chandler Rowe
photo from Deputy Chandler Row

4Here’s How to Help Wounded Williamson County Deputy Chandler Rowe

Last week, Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chandler Rowe was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop. The community is coming together to help Deputy Rowe as he recovers by raising funds to help cover expenses not covered by disability. Read More.

BES Kindergarten First Day-28
Photo by WCS

5WCS Kindergarten Registration Begins March 7

The time to register the Class of 2035 for kindergarten is approaching. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

