Today’s Top Stories: February 8, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 8, 2022.
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the 90-unit, fast-casual, better-burger franchise, is driving engagement with its rewards program this February by offering free burgers, chances to win free MOOYAH for a year, and a bonus referral incentive. Read More.
As the Super Bowl is just around the corner and football fans will watch the big game, but others will be watching for the other part of the Super Bowl–the commercials. Read More
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Fame inductee Aaron Rodgers has purchased land in Williamson County and is building a home in Franklin, reports Jared Stillman, ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game. Read More
Last week, Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy Chandler Rowe was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop. The community is coming together to help Deputy Rowe as he recovers by raising funds to help cover expenses not covered by disability. Read More.
The time to register the Class of 2035 for kindergarten is approaching. Read More