Today’s Top Stories: February 7, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 4, 2022.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Fame inductee Aaron Rodgers has purchased land in Williamson County and is building a home in Franklin, reports Jared Stillman, ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game. Read More
See where houses sold for January 17-21, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.
Items on your school’s cafeteria menu may not always be available in the serving line on any given day. It’s all because of continued supply chain issues across the country. Read More
The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) announces that grants totaling $362,157 were recently awarded by the Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners to 17 programs at 12 Tennessee universities in 2021. Read More.
Halls Chophouse, the award-winning and national favorite steakhouse, has launched construction at its Broadwest location in Nashville as the steakhouse team prepares to bring its premier cuisine to Music City in 2022. Read More