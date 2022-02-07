Today’s Top Stories: February 7, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 4, 2022.

Photo: Ryan Kang NFL/Green Bay Packers Facebook

1Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers Rumored to be Building a Home in Franklin

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Fame inductee Aaron Rodgers has purchased land in Williamson County and is building a home in Franklin, reports Jared Stillman, ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game. Read More

2Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 17

See where houses sold for January 17-21, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More.

From WCS

3Food Shortages Continue to Affect School Cafeterias

Items on your school’s cafeteria menu may not always be available in the serving line on any given day. It’s all because of continued supply chain issues across the country. Read More

4TDCI Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers Awards Grants to 12 Tennessee Universities

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) announces that grants totaling $362,157 were recently awarded by the Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners to 17 programs at 12 Tennessee universities in 2021. Read More.

5Hall Chophouse Plans to Open Spring 2022 in Nashville

Halls Chophouse, the award-winning and national favorite steakhouse, has launched construction at its Broadwest location in Nashville as the steakhouse team prepares to bring its premier cuisine to Music City in 2022. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

