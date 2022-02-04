Today’s Top Stories: February 4, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 4, 2022.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Fame inductee Aaron Rodgers has purchased land in Williamson County and is building a home in Franklin, reports Jared Stillman, ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game. Read More
Inclement weather caused school closures on February 4. Read More.
Multiple reports coming in from Davidson, Robertson, Cheatham and other counties in Middle Tennessee of icy overpasses and roadways and multiple wrecks because drivers refuse to use caution. Read More
A Franklin, TN man was booked into the Williamson County Jail late today on several charges, including attempted second degree murder for shooting a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. Read More.
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for January 10-14, 2022. Read More