Today’s Top Stories: February 4, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 4, 2022.

Photo: Ryan Kang NFL/Green Bay Packers Facebook

1Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers Rumored to be Building a Home in Franklin

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and future Hall of Fame inductee Aaron Rodgers has purchased land in Williamson County and is building a home in Franklin, reports Jared Stillman, ESPN Nashville 102.5 The Game. Read More

school bus stop sign

2Schools Closed February 4 Due to Threat of Ice and Freezing Rain

Inclement weather caused school closures on February 4. Read More.

3SLOW DOWN! Icy Conditions and Bad Decisons Causing Traffic Issues

Multiple reports coming in from Davidson, Robertson, Cheatham and other counties in Middle Tennessee of icy overpasses and roadways and multiple wrecks because drivers refuse to use caution. Read More

Samuel Bennett, 35

4Franklin Man Charged with Attempted Murder for Shooting WCSO Deputy

A Franklin, TN man was booked into the Williamson County Jail late today on several charges, including attempted second degree murder for shooting a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy. Read More.

real estate

5Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Jan. 10-14, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for January 10-14, 2022. Read More

