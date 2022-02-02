Today’s Top Stories: February 2, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 2, 2022.
photo by Michael Carpenter
Salvo’s Family Pizza will open in Spring Hill soon, according to a social media post. Read More
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 10-14, 2022. Read More.
In the February 1, 2022 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about the district banning books from the classroom or school library. Read More
photo from Punxsutanwey Phil Facebook
It’s official! Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, six more weeks of winter! Read More.
Student-athlete Leia Miller, of Franklin High School, has verbally committed to Midland University to continue her bowling career. Read More