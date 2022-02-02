Today’s Top Stories: February 2, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
groundhog day
Photo: Punxsutawney Phil Facebook Page

Here’s a look at the top stories for February 2, 2022.

Salvo's Pizza
photo by Michael Carpenter

1Salvo’s Family Pizza Opening in Spring Hill

Salvo’s Family Pizza will open in Spring Hill soon, according to a social media post. Read More

real estate

2Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for Jan. 10-14, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for January 10-14, 2022. Read More.

rumor mill

3WCS Answers Questions About Banning Books

In the February 1, 2022 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about the district banning books from the classroom or school library. Read More

Punxsutawney Phil
photo from Punxsutanwey Phil Facebook

4Groundhog Day: Six More Weeks of Winter or an Early Spring?

It’s official! Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, six more weeks of winter! Read More.

5Williamson County Schools Celebrates its First-Ever Scholarship Bowler

Student-athlete Leia Miller, of Franklin High School, has verbally committed to Midland University to continue her bowling career. Read More

Previous article: Close To Home Wednesday Afternoon/Evening Forecast 02/02/2022
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

